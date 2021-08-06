Cancel
Midland, TX

Midland Memorial Hospital to host vaccine clinics every Friday

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 4 days ago
Midland Memorial Hospital has announced it will now be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Friday.

These clinics will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the F Marie Hall Outpatient Center (formerly known as the West Campus).

Anyone 12 years and older can show up and receive the vaccine for free, with no appointment needed.

Patients should bring their ID, and any minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Come see us until 4pm today to get your COVID vaccine at the F Marie Hall Outpatient Center (formerly West Campus)!...

Posted by Midland Memorial Hospital on Friday, August 6, 2021

NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

