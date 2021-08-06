Midland Memorial Hospital to host vaccine clinics every Friday

Midland Memorial Hospital has announced it will now be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Friday.

These clinics will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the F Marie Hall Outpatient Center (formerly known as the West Campus).

Anyone 12 years and older can show up and receive the vaccine for free, with no appointment needed.

Patients should bring their ID, and any minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.