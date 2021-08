Six passengers on Royal Caribbean International’s Adventure of the Seas have tested positive for Covid-19, the company said on Friday.Spokesperson Lyan Sierra-Caro told USA Today the positive tests were part of routine tests taken at the end of the voyage so passengers can produce proof of negative tests required to return home.Four vaccinated adults who were travelling separately tested positive as well as two unvaccinated children who were in the same party.“These guests were quarantined and then retested with a PCR test to confirm their diagnosis,” Sierra-Caro said.The cruise ship left Nassau on Saturday and is currently docked at Freeport,...