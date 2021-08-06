Cancel
The FAA wants airports to stop selling alcohol to go. Here’s why

By Herb Scribner
deseret.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Aviation Administration has called for all U.S. airports to help stop unruly passengers from getting on flights. The declaration came in a new letter released this week. Does the FAA want airports to stop selling drinks?. Per ABC News, the FAA has asked airports to arrest more people...

www.deseret.com

