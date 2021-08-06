Cancel
Public Health

Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – One out of two Americans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The milestone comes roughly eight months after the United States launched its mass vaccination drive. The agency said 165,918,256 people, or 50% of the total...

#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#U S#Cdc#Reuters#Americans#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson
