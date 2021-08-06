Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID Vaccine Clinic Scheduled at Kona Commons Next Week

bigislandnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 vaccinations will be available Saturday, Aug. 14, at Kona Commons Shopping Center, just outside Jean’s Warehouse, between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon. There’s no need for pre-registration. Those individuals who come down are asked to bring an ID and Insurance Card (if they have one). There is no charge for the vaccine.

bigislandnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Big Island#View Comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Blaine County, IDIdaho Mountain Express

BCSD, Health District schedule vaccination clinics for students

The Blaine County School District has partnered with the South Central Public Health District and Luke’s Family Pharmacy to hold two upcoming vaccination clinics for students and staff members. The clinics will include routine vaccinations, as well as COVID-19 vaccinations for people 12 and older. The first clinic is scheduled...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

With Few Weeks Left Before Classes Start, St. Paul Schools Set Up Free COVID Vaccine Clinics

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Public Schools are trying to make vaccines accessible to everyone before the start of the fall semester, just over a month away. The school district is providing free vaccine clinics at schools around the city. While anyone who is eligible can get the vaccine at one of these clinics, the school district is hoping to attract students. On Mondays and Fridays, St. Paul Public Schools hold free vaccine clinics at Gordon Park High School on the city’s east side, right on University. Even for teens, parental guidance can make a difference. WCCO’s Esme Murphy found one 18-year-old...
Hilo, HIbigislandnow.com

COVID-19 Testing Available in Kona, South Kohala

Two separate COVID-19 testing locations are set up today, Aug. 10. The first will take place in North Kohala at the Kamehameha Park Gym in Kapa‘au from 9 a.m. to noon. Those coming to get tested are advised to bring an ID and medical card, if available. Regular testing is...
Mercer County, MOkttn.com

Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics each week

Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton announced they are currently hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics one day each week. The Mercer County Clinic will be offering Johnson & Johnson vaccinations each Thursday, and Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group will be offering Moderna vaccinations each...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's breakthrough infection statistics, including hospitalizations, deaths

The Minnesota Department of Health is now providing weekly updates on the number of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 identified among residents statewide. A breakthrough infection is when a person tests positive for for SARS-CoV-2 14 or more days after completing the COVID-19 vaccine series, be it the single-shot Johnson & Johnson or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. A breakthrough case also requires that a fully vaccinated individual has not had a previous positive test for COVID-19.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

New data on coronavirus vaccine effectiveness may be "a wakeup call"

A new preprint study that raises concerns about the mRNA vaccines' effectiveness against Delta — particularly Pfizer's — has already grabbed the attention of top Biden administration officials. What they're saying: The study found the Pfizer vaccine was only 42% effective against infection in July, when the Delta variant was...
Public Healthbigislandnow.com

Daily Cases in the 600s

The Department of Health reported 643 new cases of coronavirus statewide Sunday, bringing the overall total to 46,503. No new COVID-related deaths were also reported. A total of 116 new cases were identified on the Big Island Sunday, where 1,042 cases are active and 25 individuals are hospitalized. The state’s...
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Blood Glucose Levels Hold Key to Severity of COVID-19

Why do some people get sick and die from COVID-19 while others seem to be completely unaffected?. EPFL’s Blue Brain Project deployed its powerful brain simulation technology and expertise in cellular and molecular biology to try and answer this question. A group in the Blue Brain assembled an AI tool that could read hundreds of thousands of scientific papers, extract the knowledge and assemble the answer - A machine-generated view of the role of Blood Glucose Levels in the severity of COVID-19 was published today by Frontiers in Public Health.
Medical Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They analyze a drug that reversed 93% of severe cases of coronavirus in just five days

A new finding made himself known in the middle of the battle to banish the covid and to help those who have been infected with the virus. A team from the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv analyzes a drug based on a molecule called CD24 -which is found naturally in the body- and that reversed 93% of severe cases by coronavirus. The drug is in Phase II and it is key for the treatment of patients with pictures complicated by the disease.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy