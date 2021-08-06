Downtown Arlington Hts. Restaurant Approved For Liquor License
Visitors to Egg Harbor Cafe in downtown Arlington Heights can now enjoy a mimosa with their toast and benedicts. The restaurant, located at 140 E. Wing St., was unanimously approved for a Class A liquor license during the Monday, Aug. 2 village board meeting. A Class A liquor license allows for the retail sale of alcoholic liquor only for consumption on the premises. The cost of the license is $1,600 a year.www.journal-topics.com
