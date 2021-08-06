Edens Zero Hypes Next Anime Arc With New Trailer

My Hero Academia is hyping Season 5's next big episode with an intense new poster! The fifth season of the series has unfortunately taken another break due to the broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics, but what stings more about the break this time around is that this next episode has been teased as the most intense in the season yet. The first looks at Episode 107 teased Shota Aizawa and Present Mic visiting Tartarus to help with Kurogiri's interrogation, and that's only the start of what we can expect from this bombshell of an episode.