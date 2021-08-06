Edens Zero Hypes Next Anime Arc With New Trailer
Edens Zero is hyping the new arc coming to the anime with a cool new trailer! While Hiro Mashima's original manga series has made its way through its third anniversary of running in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, its very first anime adaptation has reached the final chunk of episodes for its debut season. The second cour of the series has gathered the third of the Edens Zero's Four Shining Stars, and now it's preparing for the fourth and final member of this group, Valkyrie. This is coming with the next major arc of the anime, Sun Jewel.comicbook.com
