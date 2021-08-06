A.J. Epenesa: "Iron Sharpens Iron Every Day"
Bills Defensive End A.J. Epenesa addresses the media after practice at 2021 Training Camp. Topics include: what he's seen from Rookie Defensive Ends Greggory Rousseau and Boogie Basham, how it feels to be able to have a full offseason to prepare for the season this year, how he's worked to put on weight and strength this offseason, why he chose to stay in Western New York through the offseason, how the length of the Defensive front will help the defense find success this season, and his reaction to the team drafting two Defensive Ends in the early rounds of this 2021 NFL Draft.
