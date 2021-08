Rodriguez was sent from Pittsburgh to Atlanta in exchange for Bryse Wilson and Ricky DeVito on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The move likely brings with it a significant decrease in Rodriguez's fantasy value, as he's saved 14 games for the Pirates this season but is unlikely to spend much time in the ninth inning for Atlanta. His 2.82 ERA looks strong on the surface, but it comes with a poor set of peripherals including a below-average 22.8 percent strikeout rate and a very low 29.2 percent groundball rate. He's also struggled since the sticky-substance crackdown and owns a 5.73 ERA over his last 11 innings.