Corpus Christi, TX

Coast Guard assists with police chase in Corpus Christi

KIII 3News
 4 days ago

Editor's note: Previous reports said that the suspect arrested was involved in a shooting. CCPD confirmed to 3News that this incident is separate.

Corpus Christi police had some help from above from the US Coast Guard on Thursday evening.

A high speed chase led to the arrest of 24-year-old Ruben De La Cruz who had a warrant for probation violations in Nueces County.

Police were initially looking for a suspect involved in a shooting on Espinosa Street. While searching the area, police said they found a vehicle that matched the description of the shooter's.

Inside that vehicle, though, was Cruz, who took off at a speed over 90 mph, according to the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard's helicopter happened to be training in the area and joined in the chase.

Cruz was then taken into custody shortly after 7 p.m. on Southland Drive by police. He is facing charges of evading arrest.

This evening, our MH-65D crew diverted from training when they noticed multiple CCPD vehicles in pursuit of a white...

Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Sector / Air Station Corpus Christi on Thursday, August 5, 2021

