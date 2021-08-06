Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Detroit Woman Expecting Free German Shepherd Puppy Takes Home… A Hyena?

By Brett Stayton
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rMudO_0bKErHUg00

German Shepherd’s are one of the most sought after dogs in the country.

Acquiring a German Shepherd puppy is a process that usually involves a deposit, a waiting list, and a hefty sum of money… or you know, depending on where you live, responding to an ad in the newspaper.

If someone on a street corner offers you a free German Shepherd puppy, you should probably take a minute and ask “what’s the catch?”

According to ABC Detroit, a Michigan woman failed to ask what the catch was when she recently agreed to take home a free “German Shepherd puppy,” and as it turns out she wound up illegally harboring a hyena pup in her home before realizing something was up.

The woman was shopping at the Papaya Fruit Market in Detroit when she encountered a man handing out “free puppies.”

“He told me it was a German Shepherd puppy.”

She said that in the ensuing weeks, she noticed that something seemed to be off about the dog. She also noticed that it had tremendous leaping ability. However, she thought maybe it was just sick or something.

“It was making a strange noise … it’s already funny looking, so we just thought … maybe something was wrong with it, we took it to the vet.”

Once she took the pup to the vet, she was dealt some surprising news.

“The vet said, ‘no, this is not a German Shepherd. They did do blood work on the animal, but they said from the looks, the way it acts … everything, it was a hyena.”

Animal Control was immediately alerted, and the woman was not allowed to leave with the hyena because they are not legal in Detroit, however the state of Michigan has no restrictions related to owning or possessing a hyena.

According to Detroit Animal Control, most unusual pets like a hyena are banned in the city.

“Pretty much if you don’t own a dog, cat, ferret, guinea pig, or a similar pocket pet that you could pick up at a local pet shop, those animals are going to be illegal.

Anything that you would see running loose in the wild, anything that might appear in a zoo or a circus, the rule is those aren’t going to be acceptable in a regular home.”

Apparently the man handing out hyenas had 5 more of them with him at the time, so it is now likely that other unsuspecting folks in the area are now unknowingly in possession of a hyena as well.

The most shocking twist in the story is that the woman plans on keeping the hyena, no matter what it takes.

“I’m prepared to move if they need me to move.”

I did not see the story ending this way, and you have to respect the woman’s dedication to keeping the hyena. Here’s to hoping this story has a happy ending with the hyena becoming a beloved part of the woman’s family wherever they choose to relocate.

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

65K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit, MI
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Guinea Pig#Hyenas#Abc Detroit#Detroit Animal Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Omaha, NEPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Omaha Flood Traps Three Friends In An Elevator As It Fills With Water

On the grand scale of nightmare scenarios, is there anything more terrifying, more hopeless, more straight out of a horror movie than an elevator filling with water?. Omaha, Nebraska, got HAMMERED with rain this past weekend and the flood waters started rising… FAST. Cars getting swept away, sewers collapsing, buildings waterlogged… just absolute hell for the good people of Omaha.
Idaho StatePosted by
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Rodeo Spectator Draws His Pistol On Rogue Bull That Jumped Into The Crowd

One way or another, you’re bound to see some wild shit go down at a rodeo. When you have dudes holding on for dear life on a 1,500 lb. bull, it’s just inevitable. Last Thursday, a rodeo was held in Preston, Idaho. Not just any rodeo, the annual “That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.” And perhaps the most terrifying and/or exciting moment of the night part was when a rogue bull jumped his way into the crowd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy