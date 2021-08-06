Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games after positive steroid test

By Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQ0sO_0bKEqvT100

Ramon Laureano, one of the most valuable members of the playoff-positioned Oakland Athletics, received a season-ending 80-game suspension from Major League Baseball after he tested positive for nandrolone, an anabolic steroid.

Laureano, 27, is one of the game's more versatile outfielders, combining power, speed and a top-shelf throwing arm. He largely played center field for the A's until their late-July acquisition of Starling Marte from the Miami Marlins shifted him to right field. Laureano batted .246 with with 14 home runs and a .760 OPS this season.

In a statement released by the MLB Players' Assn., Laureano said he was "shocked" by his suspension and said he did not knowingly ingest the banned substance.

The A's (61-48) have played 109 games, which will push Laureano's suspension through any playoff games as well as the start of the 2022 season. Oakland entered Friday's play with a 1 ½-game lead over the New York Yankees for the American League's second wild-card spot.

Oakland also trails the Houston Astros by four games in the AL West.

With Laureano suspended, Stephen Piscotty is likely to regain playing time lost since the Marte acquisition, with Tony Kemp and Chad Pinder – currently on the injured list – also likely to receive starts in right.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games after positive steroid test

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

216K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Stephen Piscotty
Person
Ramón Laureano
Person
Starling Marte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#Playoff Games#Steroid#Major League Baseball#The Miami Marlins#The Mlb Players Assn#The New York Yankees#The American League#Mlbpa Communications#Mlbpa News#The Houston Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Knocks three hits

Laureano went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in Oakland's 7-4 defeat to San Diego on Tuesday. Laureano singled in the first inning, singled and scored in the third and doubled in the fifth to record his first three-hit game since June 22. The extra-base hit was only his sixth of July, his lowest total of any full month, though the successful game alone raised his average from .242 to .248.
MLBFanSided

Ramon Laureano moving to right for Starling Marte

The Oakland A’s solidified their outfield by adding Starling Marte. Right field, which had been a gaping hole in terms of production, was now taken care of, with Marte presumably sliding over. After all, the A’s have their own Gold Glove caliber center fielder in Ramon Laureano, who has claimed center for his own.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Doubles twice, nabs steal in loss

Laureano went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a stolen base Tuesday in the Athletics' 8-1 loss to the Padres. The stolen base was Laureano's first since July 10 and only his fourth since mid-April, after he went 8-for-9 on steal attempts through his first nine contests of the season. Laureano's decision to be more judicious with his running doesn't seem to be the result of an organizational philosophy; for instance, the newly acquired Starling Marte has collected five stolen bases in his first five games with Oakland. Instead, Laureano may just be running less frequently due to the Athletics deploying him in more of a run-producing role of late. He's hit fourth or fifth in the order in all but four of his last 12 starts, and he'll fill the cleanup spot again in Wednesday's series finale with the Padres.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ramon Laureano cleaning up for Oakland against Padres

Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano is hitting cleanup in Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Laureano was the Athletics' sixth batter on Tuesday and he went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a stolen base in a losing effort. Jed Lowrie is following Laureano in the lineup on Wednesday, followed by Josh Harrison.
MLBFanSided

Ramon Laureano suspended into 2022 for PED use

It is a good thing that the Oakland A’s landed Starling Marte. Their outfield depth is about to become vitally important as Ramon Laureano will not be back until sometime in 2022. On Friday afternoon, Major League Baseball announced that Laureano had been suspended for 80 games after testing positive...
MLBchatsports.com

A’s call up Seth Brown to replace suspended Ramon Laureano

The Oakland A’s lost a star player on Friday when outfielder Ramon Laureano was suspended 80 games for a performance-enhancing drug violation. Now they’ve made a roster move to fill Laureano’s spot. The A’s announced that they’ve recalled Seth Brown from Triple-A Las Vegas. The rookie Brown already spent most...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics 8/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The series finale between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics will be held at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, CA on Sunday. August 8, 2021, at 4:07 PM EDT. The Rangers are coming into this match with five consecutive losses. In their previous series, the team managed to avoid a complete sweep against the Los Angeles Angels by winning the opening game. Texas is currently struggling against the Athletics, losing two games as of the moment. The Rangers dropped their record to 39-72 following an ugly 3-12 loss against Oakland. The team is in fifth place in the AL West standings.
MLBchatsports.com

Oakland A’s: Three players to step up for Ramon Laureano

Jul 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano (22) reacts after popping out in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports. The Oakland A’s received some difficult news on Friday. Ramon Laureano, their excellent defensive outfielder...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Starling Marte, A's aim to keep rolling in Cleveland

Starling Marte aims to continue his sterling stretch with his new team on Tuesday when the visiting Oakland Athletics open a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians. Marte, 32, is batting a robust .536 (15-for-28) with two homers and six RBIs in six games this month. He went 4-for-5 with an RBI single and a run on Sunday as Oakland posted its eighth win in 10 outings, a 6-3 victory over the Texas Rangers.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Yan Gomes returning to Progressive Field for first time since 2018 trade

The Cleveland Guardians took two of three from the Oakland Athletics a mere month ago, but it won’t be easy to repeat those results. While Cleveland mostly stayed neutral during the trade deadline, the Athletics signaled that they are looking to make a run at the 2021 postseason by acquiring outfielder Starling Marte and some catcher named Yanathan Gomes. Both have provided an immediate boost to the A’s lineup after their first handful of games. Even with Cleveland’s pitching staff slowly solidifying, don’t expect them to hold the A’s to a combined eight runs like they did in that last series.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Al Michaels’ Appearance

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels made quite the appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend. Michaels, who calls games for NBC, appeared on the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, featuring a game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During his appearance, Michaels told some awesome stories. Michaels remembered a game...
MLBNBC Sports

Tomase: The case for a catcher shakeup as Vazquez scuffles

In April, Red Sox manager Alex Cora proudly referred to Christian Vazquez as one of the best all-around catchers in baseball. Vazquez had just launched homers in consecutive wins over the Tampa Bay Rays, cheekily declaring, "I feel sexy at the plate." Four months later, he's running out of time...
MLBtheScore

Mariners' Santiago suspended 80 games after testing positive for PEDs

Seattle Mariners left-hander Hector Santiago has been suspended for 80 games without pay after testing positive for exogenous testosterone under Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. This comes after the southpaw received a 10-game ban in late June after umpires determined...
MLBinplaymagazine.com

DETROIT TIGERS AGREE TO EXTENSION WITH JONATHAN SCHOOP

DETROIT TIGERS AGREE TO TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH INFIELDER JONATHAN SCHOOP. The Detroit Tigers have announced that they’ve signed INF Jonathan Schoop to a two-year contract extension, keeping him with the franchise through the 2023 season. Schoop, just 29 years-old and a former all-star, has signed with the Tigers as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy