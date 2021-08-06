This week on "Face the Nation," August 8: Cardona, Hutchinson, Carvalho, Gottlieb, Ripley

The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired on Sunday, August 1, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. JOHN DICKERSON: We go now to former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, and he joins us from Westport, Connecticut. Good morning. All right, let’s start, Dr. Gottlieb, with what Dr. Alroy-Preis was saying about this very specific issue of breakthrough cases. So once people are vaccinated, there are some breakthrough, as everybody expected, that they would get infected. But what Dr. Alroy-Preis was saying was that of those breakthrough cases, only 10%, infect one other person, and the percentage is even lower for those who infect more than one. So it seems like the case of breakthrough cases is a small set. And then there’s an even smaller set who might pass on the infection to others. Is that the way you see it?