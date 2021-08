We are required by State and Federal regulations to test drinking water samples once every three years for synthetic and volatile organics and secondary contaminants. To be on the safe side, the City of Stuart tests for these contaminants annually. However, during this past triennial period ending 2020, the City failed to submit all the test results on time to the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), which resulted in several reporting violations. This reporting of laboratory test results is required by the Florida Safe Drinking Water Act to ensure the safety of the public water supply. Chemical monitoring determines the presence or absence of synthetic and volatile organics or secondary contaminants, which may be indicative of potential chemical contamination which may result in adverse health effects.