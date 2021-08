For many Overwatch League teams, the Countdown Cup is the most important part of the season. The tournament serves as a clear barrier to entry for the playoffs and play-ins. Teams who perform well in the Countdown Cup punch their ticket to the playoffs. Teams who dish out a middling performance can make it to the play-ins, provided they performed at least decently in the three prior tournament cycles. And teams who perform poorly will likely lose their chance to make the play-ins, ending the season empty-handed. Though skill can carry you through the tournament, it won’t save you from a cage match with the Shanghai Dragons. That’s why, for many teams, a lucky or unlucky schedule can be the biggest factor in determining their place in the standings.