The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey likes to project an image of itself as forward-thinking on climate change. The authority, which is controlled by the governors of New York and New Jersey, makes much of the fact that it was the first public transportation agency in America to embrace the Paris Climate Agreement, and that it is spending millions to make its facilities greener in its quest to lessen its carbon footprint by 35 percent by 2025 and 80 percent by 2050. It pays lip service to reducing emissions from the vehicles that flow through its facilities, promising to put on more PATH train cars for commuters and encourage more freight via rail instead of trucks.