Developers from Call of Duty, The Last of Us, and PlayStation have formed a new studio to make AAA games, and they've received $100 million in funding for their first project. The team is called That's No Moon Entertainment Inc (a reference to Star Wars), which is not to be confused with the UK studio No Moon--the latter was founded in 2016. South Korean studio Smilegate (CrossFire) invested more than $100 million into That's No Moon for the new game, which is described as an "ambitious, new action-adventure game that will push the limits of both gameplay and story."