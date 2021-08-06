Cancel
Glencoe, MN

Victor C. Ide

By Randy
 4 days ago

Victor C. Ide, age 96, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Thursday August 5, 2021, at Harmony River Senior Living in Hutchinson, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe with interment with Military Honors at First Lutheran Cemetery in Glencoe. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia, Minnesota.

