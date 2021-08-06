Cancel
Albany County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 15:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; Platte, Goshen, Central and Eastern Laramie; Southwest Carbon County RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304, 308, AND 310 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310. * WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph during the afternoon. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 * THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry thunderstorms possible. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

