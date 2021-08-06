Cancel
La Salle County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for La Salle, McMullen by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: La Salle; McMullen A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central La Salle and southwestern McMullen Counties through 515 PM CDT At 424 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Fowlerton, or 18 miles southwest of Tilden, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fowlerton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Tilden, TX
Mcmullen County, TX
La Salle County, TX
