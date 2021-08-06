Flood Advisory issued for Itawamba, Prentiss, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Itawamba; Prentiss; Tishomingo THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN ITAWAMBA, SOUTHEASTERN PRENTISS AND TISHOMINGO COUNTIES At 551 PM CDT, Heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms has ended, but runoff could result in minor urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Iuka, Tishomingo State Park, Belmont, Tishomingo, Burton, Midway, Sandy Springs, Fairview, Golden, Paden, Neil, Dennis, Bloody Springs, Mingo, Carter Branch, Moores Mill, Petertown, Holcut, Oldham and Blythe Crossing.