Lee County, MS

Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 16:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lee The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 304 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tupelo, Verona, Bissell, Flowerdale, Palmetto and Belden. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

