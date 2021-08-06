Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Natrona County, WY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Natrona by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Natrona THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL NATRONA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for central Wyoming.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natrona, WY
County
Natrona County, WY
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy