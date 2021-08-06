Special Weather Statement issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 01:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County A strong thunderstorms in the area will impact portions of Navajo County through 315 PM MST At 224 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Holbrook, or 31 miles east of Winslow, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Holbrook and Woodruff. This includes the following highways Business Interstate 40 between mile markers 286 and 289. Interstate 40 between mile markers 282 and 294. State Route 377 between mile markers 21 and 33. State Route 77 between mile markers 376 and 396. Highway 180 between mile markers 308 and 314. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH