Professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau contracted COVID and was sent home from The Olympics in Tokyo. Japan has not gained control of the pandemic so it bewildering why a reasonably intelligent person would travel there unvaccinated. It cost him a chance at a gold medal (bad.) he lost 5 to 10 pounds (good?), and five miles per hour of swing speed (very bad.) His specious and unsupported reasoning was that he didn’t want to deprive others of getting the vaccine. Unfortunately, golfers are not immune from the virus or stupidity. He might as well have said that his dog ate his homework. Clearly, he hasn’t done his homework.