Obituary | Margaret Bales of West Bend

August 6, 2021 – West Bend, WI – Margaret M. Bales of West Bend passed away on Tuesday, August 4, at Froedtert Hospital after a short illness. Margaret was born on a small dairy farm in Nabob, WI. After her mother passed away Margaret had to leave school in the eighth grade in order to handle all the housework and take care of her younger siblings. She married Franklin Bales, the love of her life, in 1948 and they remained together for 70 years until Franklin passed away in 2018. Together they raised 7 children while owning and operating a dairy farm where she continued to live after Franklin passed away.