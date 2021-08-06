Back 4 Blood Beta Players Waste No Time With Constructive Criticisms

One of the more anticipated video game titles slated to release this year has been Back 4 Blood. This comes from the original development team behind Left 4 Dead, Turtle Rock Studios. Recently, fans could dive into the early access beta, which is only available to those who pre-ordered the game. While the open beta is coming later this month, it looks like fans are already finding plenty of issues with this game. So perhaps we’re going to see the development studio delaying this game when the beta comes to an end.