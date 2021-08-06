Cancel
Long Hill, NJ

Long Hill Celebrates Annual National Night Out Against Crime

Renna Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Long Hill Township Police Department hosted the annual National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 at Matthew G Kantor Memorial Park. The free National Night Out event, serves as a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. Featured activities included food, drinks, live music by “4 Light Rock”, demonstrations from local Emergency Services, and games. The night was capped off by the Navy Parachute Team that held a special “Drop In” in honor of Matthew Kantor.

rennamedia.com

