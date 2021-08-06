Cancel
Christian County, KY

Christian Co. Animal Shelter full on animals, seeking donations

By Hannah Hageman
whopam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Christian County Animal Shelter is reaching max capacity on animals and officials there are asking for the public’s help. Animal Shelter Director Irene Grace says not only are they out of places to put cats and kittens, available space is running low for dogs and puppies—she says if you were thinking about adopting a new animal into your life, now would be the perfect time to do so. She also asks people to remember they are accepting new animals by appointment only, though they are open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday with no appointment needed.

