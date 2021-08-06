Cancel
FORECAST: Scattered storms the rest of today

By Eric Stone
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
FORECAST:

It will stay hot and humid for the rest of your Saturday with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will dip into the 80s with rain ending after sunset.

Sunday morning will start out with a mostly sunny sky with warm and humid conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s. Sunday afternoon will once again feature showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s. With high humidity levels it will feel more like 100 to 105.

Afternoon showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the end of next week as high pressure will be the dominant feature in our weather pattern. Lows will be in the mid 70s with highs in the low to mid 90s through next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas in the Atlantic.

The first is an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located a hundred miles SSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are no longer conducive as upper level wind and cooler water will prevent this storm from gaining strength while the system moves WNW across the eastern tropical Atlantic.
Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 30 percent.
Formation chance through 5 days is high at 30 percent.

The second is a tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic that continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Slow development is possible early next week and a depression could form. This wave is drifting to the WSW.
Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 20 percent.
Formation chance through 5 days is low at 40 percent.

The third is a small area of low pressure in the west central tropical Atlantic. It is producing limited shower activity as it moves to the WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.
Formation chance through 5 days is low at 10 percent.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ERIC STONE

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

