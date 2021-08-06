Cancel
Vermont State

As Delta spreads, Vermont nursing home reports coronavirus case

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Burlington nursing home suspended indoor visits after an employee tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, an Elderwood spokesperson said. The infected staff member was asymptomatic and was tested “during an unrelated medical visit,” Elderwood spokesperson Chuck Hayes wrote in an email. Hayes did not say whether the staff member was vaccinated or came in contact with residents before being diagnosed.

