Charlotte, NC

County, partners assist people from Tent City move from hotel to housing

By Elsa Gillis, wsoctv.com
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — People who lived in the North End Encampment, also known as Tent City, last February were moved to hotels temporarily and now they must find housing by Sept. 30.

Karen Pelletier, with Mecklenburg County Support Services, said that case managers are still working to ensure anyone who wants housing has access to resources and support.

She said that they are learning every day how to improve homeless prevention, along with managing the entire system.

“How are we really improving, not just the homeless system, but all the systems that impact people’s reasons on why they become homeless in the first place?

In the video at the top of this webpage, reporter Elsa Gillis speaks with those who have partnered with the county to find housing for people.

