Raiders up to 4 former Alabama running backs

By Mark Inabinett
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
BJ Emmons, Josh Jacobs and Bo Scarbrough were running backs for Alabama’s 2016 SEC championship team. Now they’re running backs for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders announced on Friday that they had signed Scarbrough, eight days after they had added Emmons to the roster. Jacobs was a first-round draft choice of the Raiders in 2019.

