Three finalists named as candidates for 13th Judicial District Court judgeship

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 30, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 130 East Minnesota, Suite 309, Glenwood, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Michael J. Anderson, whose address is 2399 Co. Rd. 25 NW, Evansville, MN 56326, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.