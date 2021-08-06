Cancel
Out Now: Barbra Streisand ‘Release Me 2,’ ft. Unreleased Tracks from the Vault with Willie Nelson, Kermit the Frog and More

By Rock Cellar Magazine Staff
rockcellarmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelease Me 2 is a new compilation album from the legendary Barbra Streisand, released today, Aug. 6. The follow-up to her 2012 set Release Me, this one features an assortment of rare and unreleased tracks from throughout her iconic career — including three collaborations with none other than Willie Nelson (“I’d Want It To Be You”), Kermit the Frog (“Rainbow Connection”) and Barry Gibb (“If Only You Were Mine)”.

www.rockcellarmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
