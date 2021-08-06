Out Now: Barbra Streisand ‘Release Me 2,’ ft. Unreleased Tracks from the Vault with Willie Nelson, Kermit the Frog and More

Willie Nelson's "On the Road Again" was one of the three songs honored by the Forever Country Song mash-up that has renewed interest in this Country Classic. The Willie Nelson On The Road Again song was released August 7, 1980. The song won a Grammy Award for Best Country song and several decades later was honored to be selected as one of the three songs to be featured in the “Forever Country Song” as a tribute to the 50th Annual CMA Awards. In Forever Country, Thirty Country artists trade lines on three legendary Country Tunes including Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again”. This article covers “On the Road Again” and you may follow the links to view Forever Country and the original performances of the other Country classics included in the Forever Country song.