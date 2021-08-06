Lake Side Fit Wins LaSata Business Award

State Senator Kim LaSata’s Small Business of the Month Award for July goes to Lake Side Fit in Bridgman. LaSata’s office says the fitness business offers yoga, fitness classes, a gym, and massage therapy, among other things. LaSata’s office says owner Lacey Lucas “maintained her hard work and dedication as the coronavirus caused unprecedented hurdles for small businesses.” During statewide shutdowns, she made YouTube videos to continue reaching her customers. LaSata says Lucas “has shown incredible dedication to both a healthy lifestyle and helping people in her community – especially during the unknowns of the pandemic.” You can nominate a small business for the LaSata award at her website.