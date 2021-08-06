Cancel
Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters troll Westboro Baptist Church — again

By Charna Flam
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters versus Westboro Baptist Church round three. As the Dave Grohl-fronted band continues its national tour, the rockers have encountered some surprises — including a postponed concert, fighting off anti-vaxxers and a guest appearance from Dave Chappelle. The latest surprise involves the Westboro Baptist Church protesting the band’s Aug....

