Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

DC Kicks Off Restaurant Week as Businesses Weigh Proof of Vaccinations

By Mark Segraves
NBC Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Washington, D.C., approaches a second week of its indoor mask mandate, it also kicks off Restaurant Week. "D.C. is open and Restaurant Week is back," D.C. Deputy Mayor John Falchiccio said. Some restaurants are requiring diners provide proof of vaccination to eat inside. Daisuke Utagawa, who owns several restaurants,...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Gyms#Vaccinations#Food Drink#Restaurant Week#Daikaya Group#Arena Stage#Shakespeare Theatre#Vida Fitness#Dc Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here are the companies requiring proof of vaccination from employees

Some of corporate America are drawing hard lines on Covid-19 vaccination when workers return to the office — led this week by Big Tech. Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination, while Twitter confirmed to Forbes that it requires in-person employees to prove their vaccination status after the company closed its headquarters and delayed its reopening plans.
RestaurantsPosted by
Robb Report

As the Delta Variant Surges, Restaurants Begin Requiring Proof of Vaccination

The idea had weighed on San Francisco chef and restaurateur Marc Zimmerman for some time. Although all of his staff is vaccinated, he was torn about whether he’d require the same of his diners at his Wagyu-focused tasting counter Gozu. “I thought about it initially a few months ago and it seemed a little far out, like it was going to rock a few boats,” he tells Robb Report. “It’s all about hospitality and we don’t want to exclude people from dining with us.”
RestaurantsPosted by
CBS LA

Some Restaurants Requiring Vaccination Proof Before Allowing Customers To Dine

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A growing number of bars and restaurants demand vaccination proof for entry due to newly rising coronavirus cases. Lance Barresi, the owner of the Permanent Records Roadhouse, required patrons to show their vaccination cards for the first time to gain entry. “Te decision was a difficult one to make, but out of solidarity with other local laws that have gone through and but for the protection of our staff and patrons, we thought this was the best option,” Barresi said. Barresi said he’s willing to turn customers away if they can’t show proof that they’re vaccinated. “We’d ask them to...
FitnessPosted by
Fortune

Equinox, SoulCycle will require members to show proof of vaccination

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Equinox says it will begin requiring members to show proof of vaccination before entering its fitness centers starting next month. The company, in a press release, said the program comes after consultations with local and...
IndustryPosted by
WRAL News

Vaccination required: More businesses, even Broadway, are requiring vaccine proof

Corporate America is getting serious about vaccines. In the last week, companies from Disney to Walmart to Google have begun mandating their employees get shots to protect against Covid-19. Even famed restaurateur Danny Meyer said it’s not just his employees who must be vaccinated: He won’t serve customers in his restaurants without proof they’ve gotten the vaccine.
Grocery & Supermaketfloridapolitics.com

Publix requires employees, encourages shoppers to wear masks again

The supermarket is following a recommendation by the CDC. Publix is returning to the requirement that employees wear masks — and it’s encouraging shoppers to wear them, too. Publix’s new policy reverses course on a policy announced in mid-May that eased mask-wearing protocol for vaccinated individuals indoors. The supermarket updated...
Public HealthPosted by
Deadline

CNN Fires Three Employees For Going Into Office Without Covid Vaccinations

CNN head Jeff Zucker said that the network has fired three employees for going into the office without being vaccinated against Covid-19, and that parent WarnerMedia may ultimately require proof of the shots. Zucker, CNN’s president and chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, also said that the network would postpone a planned Sept. 7 return date for most U.S. employees going to the office. The locations have been open, on a voluntary basis, to employees who have been fully vaccinated. “In the past week, we have been made aware of three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated,” Zucker wrote in...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
TravelNoire

Black Restaurant Week LA Kicks Off No Crumb Left Behind Campaign

Los Angeles foodies are in for a culinary treat. The third edition of Black Restaurant Week, LLC is coming to the City of Angels from Friday, August 6th to Sunday, August 15th. The event is billed as the No Crumb Left Behind Campaign and is dedicated to breathing life into a Black Restaurant community heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

Some DC bars require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry

WASHINGTON - New York City is making headlines as the first in the nation to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, gyms and entertainment activities -- and now similar policies are popping up at bars in the District. Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement in New York on...
Los Angeles, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

LA City Council weighs requiring vaccine proof at restaurants, theaters, other indoor establishments

With coronavirus statistics continuing to soar to unnerving levels, the Los Angeles City Council took up a proposal introduced on Wednesday, Aug. 4, by City Council President Nury Martinez that would require proof of at least partial vaccination against COVID-19 to enter public indoor spaces in the city of Los Angeles, including restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters and even “retail establishments.”
RestaurantsVanity Fair

Restaurant That Probably Spits in People’s Food Says It’ll Only Serve Unvaccinated Customers

As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths once again surge thanks to the delta variant, a number of restaurants across the country have announced that they’ll be requiring proof of vaccination for patrons who want to take advantage of indoor facilities. “Our indoor dining space is available for fully vaccinated guests only. Please bring proof of vaccination when you come,” reads a message on the website of Brooklyn restaurant Hart’s, notes Insider, adding that unvaccinated people can eat outside. “I’m not a scientist, but I know how to read data and what I see is that this is a crisis of people who have not been vaccinated,“ Danny Meyer, founder of Union Square Hospitality Group, which owns Gramercy Tavern, Manhatta, and Union Square Cafe, told CNBC on Thursday. “And I feel strong responsibility, on our part as business leaders, to take care of our team and our guests, and that’s what we’re doing.” All of which seems reasonable! Good for society, even!
RestaurantsBBC

New York restaurant customers to need Covid jabs

New York City is to require customers and staff of restaurants, gyms and other indoor businesses to have had Covid-19 vaccinations. The policy is to encourage more residents to get vaccinated as the Delta variant spreads in the city and across the US. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the policy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy