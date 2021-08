Trip releases a new visual for his latest single “Untitled”. Trip sends a powerful message about himself and his approach, stating the definition of the word trip: an act of going to a place and returning; a journey or excursion, especially for pleasure. Trip explains his journey through life from being an All-Star in basketball to his now real-life journey to success. Delivery is flawless and draws in the listener with his pauses and follow-up adlibs. In his lyrics He keeps it dreamy and particular, the music comes together powerfully. Keep a lookout for the name Trip he has a few more singles to deliver before the summer really ends. This music video proves Trip is definitely up next.