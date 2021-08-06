Sharon Jean Bell | Former Publisher And Owner Of TheBayNet.com

Sharon Jean Bell, 57, of Coltons Point, MD, formerly of Oakville, MD, passed away at home with her loved ones by her side on July 29, 2021. She was born on November 20, 1963 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Livy Harrison Bowles and Joseph Herman Bowles. Sharon is survived by her husband Timothy R. Bell whom she married in Las Vegas, Nevada; her children Summer Branker of PA, Charlie Bowles of Hollywood, MD, Joe Bowles (Melanie) of California, MD, and Christina “Tina” Bell of Coltons Point, MD; her siblings Joanne Benfield, Eddie Bowles, Livy Lee Herche, Donnie Bowles, David Bowles, Jackie Zielstorf, and Dale Bowles; her half siblings Lilly Griffith and Joe Bowles; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.