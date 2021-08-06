Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Canada blocks proposed Rocky Mountain coal mine on environmental grounds

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

OTTAWA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday formally blocked a proposal to build a steelmaking coal mine in the Rocky Mountains of Alberta, citing what it said would be the significant environmental damage.

The decision did not come as a surprise since energy regulators last month said the Grassy Mountain project, proposed by a unit of Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd, would not be in the public interest.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, responsible for taking the final decision, said the project would harm surface water quality and threaten endangered animal and tree species.

“The Government of Canada has determined those effects are not justified in the circumstances and therefore, the project cannot proceed,” he said in a statement.

Hancock’s Riversdale Resources Ltd unit said that at its peak, the proposed C$800 million ($638 million) project would produce 4.5 million tonnes of steelmaking coal a year, generate C$1.7 billion in taxes and royalties over the 23-year mine life, and employ 400 people.

Last month Benga Mining Ltd, which is owned by Riversdale Resources, said it would launch an appeal against the earlier rejection by the energy regulator.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
190K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Rinehart
Person
Jonathan Wilkinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Mining Equipment#Rocky Mountain#Mountain Project#Coal Mine#Australian#Riversdale Resources Ltd#Benga Mining Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
TrafficBusiness Insider

Government of Canada targets zero emission bus transportation with launch of new fund

$2.75 billion available for infrastructure projects through the Zero Emission Transit Fund. OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Better public transit helps people get around in faster, cleaner, and more affordable ways. Helping communities invest in zero-emission transit options ensures cleaner air for our kids, creates jobs and supports Canadian manufacturing.
AmericasBusiness Insider

The Government of Canada invests $50 million in fishing harbours in Steveston and throughout British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada. Coastal communities across Canada are supported by small craft harbours that provide the commercial fishing industry with safe access to waterways. With approximately 45,000 Canadians employed in the fishing sector, the Government of Canada is making investments to renew its network of small craft harbours and work with municipalities and other stakeholders to ensure this important infrastructure can enhance local communities.
EconomyBusiness Insider

The Government of Canada invests in small craft harbours in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Coastal communities across Canada are supported by small craft harbours that provide the commercial fishing industry with safe access to waterways. With approximately 45,000 Canadians employed in the fishing sector, the Government of Canada is making investments to renew its network of small craft harbours.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

First Nation in landmark Canadian gas to power project

Alberta’s Frog Lake First Nations, which already owns an oil and gas producing company, said August 9 it would take a majority ownership position in Canada’s first zero emission, gas-fired power plant. Frog Lake Energy Resources, wholly-owned by the First Nation, will hold a 51% interest in the Frog Lake-Kanata...
Industrymining-technology.com

Northern Territory bans seabed mining on environmental concerns

Australia’s Northern Territory (NT) Government has banned seabed mining in its coastal waters due to concerns that it may adversely affect the environment and marine industries. The ‘Declaration of Prohibited Action: Subsea Mining’ has been gazetted by Environment Minister Eva Lawler, marking the final step in formalising the subsea mining...
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

China Restarts Coal Mines To Meet Surging Power Demand

China's top planning authority has allowed shuttered coal mines to restart production as the country works to meet surging power demand while forging ahead with ambitious climate goals. Fifteen mines across China's northern regions ranging from Inner Mongolia to Shanxi have restarted operations, the National Development and Reform Commission said...
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

Mountain Valley Pipeline’s Carbon Offset Plan Will Save a Coal Mine

Three weeks ago MDN told you about Equitrans’ plan to buy indulgences, er, a, carbon offsets for its 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) project (see Mountain Valley Pipeline Announces Plan to Offset Carbon Impacts). MVP will purchase more than $150 million of so-called carbon offsets during its initial 10 years of operations. As we said at the time, being a carbon sinner is expensive. We have more details about what those carbon offset indulgences will be used for–to save a coal mine.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

US Company Converts Coal Power Plant to Mine Bitcoin

In 2014, Greenidge Generation, a company engaged in power generation, acquired the Lockwood Hills coal-fired power plant and converted it into a type that uses natural gas. However, Greenidge does not supply power to the grid; instead, the plant uses power to mine Bitcoin. As the BBC reports, the converted facility now houses a turbine on one side to generate electricity that is then used to power hundreds of computers working on Bitcoin transactions.
Industryeia.gov

The number of producing U.S. coal mines fell in 2020

Source: Graph by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), based on U.S. Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration, Form 7000-2, Quarterly Mine Employment and Coal Production Report. By the end of 2020, the number of producing coal mines in the United States fell to 551 mines, the lowest...
Motorsportsrubbernews.com

Conti Canada partners with Rocky Mountain Motorsports Racetrack

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — Continental Tire Canada Inc. announced it has become the exclusive tire sponsor for the Rocky Mountain Motorsports racetrack. The racetrack, a $35 million project planning to open in late summer, is located in Calgary, Alberta. RMM will provide driving enthusiasts with a world-class experience like nothing else in Western Canada, the company said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy