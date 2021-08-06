Vikings' Justin Jefferson leaves camp practice with shoulder injury, will reportedly undergo further testing

Jefferson says he's "way more confident" than he was last year, Lindsey Young of vikings.com reports. Confident or not, the 2020 first-round pick was a smash hit as soon as he joined the starting lineup lineup Week 3. From that point forward, he averaged 5.9 catches for 95.0 yards on 8.5 targets per game, with seven touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions in 14 contests. Adam Thielen scored 12 TDs in that same stretch, yet otherwise played second fiddle to the rookie, averaging 5.0 catches for 60.3 yards on 7.1 targets. Defensive coordinators now figure to treat Jefferson as the No. 1 receiver on a regular basis, though Thielen and RB Dalvin Cook certainly still merit plenty of attention. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins believes Jefferson is already among the elite at his position, with Cousins saying the "next step" for the young wideout is simply to do the same thing again and thus establish consistency in the NFL.