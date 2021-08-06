Cancel
Vikings' Justin Jefferson leaves camp practice with shoulder injury, will reportedly undergo further testing

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vikings got quarterback Kirk Cousins back this week after a polarizing stint on the COVID-19 reserve list, but now they're without star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, at least for the time being. As multiple reports indicated, the second-year pass catcher was forced out of Friday's practice after suffering a shoulder injury. Jefferson clutched his arm after falling to the ground at the end of a pass target during situational drills before leaving. ESPN and NFL Network report the receiver has been diagnosed with either a sprained AC joint or separated shoulder and is set to undergo further testing on the injury.

