Bolted Connections in Solar Installations: Fatigue

In the energy storage industry it can be easy to think that the growth trajectory is exceptional. Indeed, six months ago, in the IHS Markit Grid-Connected Energy Storage Market Tracker (our bi-annual evaluation of the energy storage industry), we predicted that the industry would double in size in 2021, with installations topping 10 GW for the first time. This is no doubt impressive. However, the changes underway in the automotive space are happening at an even larger scale. With this huge scale, there will inevitably be speculation on how to exploit the idle batteries sitting in the millions of EVs parked at any one time as a grid asset and an enabler for higher penetrations of renewable energy. This interface with the electricity grid, where EVs both charge and discharge, is called vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and could operate at a scale that eclipses the current and projected stationary storage market.