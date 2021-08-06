Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Sending Get Well Flowers

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: Sending Get Well Flowers – BloomsyBox.com. It is always tough to have a friend or loved one that is sick. We want to do all we can to make them better. That is why it can be so important to send get well gifts, especially flowers. Get well flowers can brighten any room. Make sure to give brightly colored bouquets with interesting flowers, and your loved one will be feeling better in no time!

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Flower Petals#Flower Delivery#Flower Arrangements#Egyptians#Lotus#Ancient Greeks#Romans#Western#Soup Chicken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
GardeningPicayune Item

The science of flowering

Watching my native evening primrose unfurl at dusk should have been soothing to my romantic right brain. But the interwoven dance of flowers, fragrance, and a large, hovering sphinx moth kicked my scientific left brain into overdrive. After acing college plant physiology courses, I thought I was done with krebs...
GardeningDelta County Independent

Enjoy the flowers

To the person that stole my big flower spike — you can keep the flower spike but please bring back my big flower pot. If you don’t remember the address, it’s 195 E. Seventh St. Joyce Schmalz.
LifestylePosted by
SELF

The Best of Wellness: 19 Products That Helped Us Get By in July

Here at SELF, we’re big believers in the power of wellness products to help us feel a little better—whether they be skin care to add to our self-care routine, tech that helps us do the things we love (but more easily), a healthy snack that gets us through the day, or fitness gear that keeps us moving. This is especially true right now as we re-enter the world while still being conscious of how our lifestyles and routines have changed since the beginning of the pandemic. So, much as always, June’s installment of our Best of Wellness series (in which we recap all of our wellness favorites month to month) focuses on products that gave us some much-needed relief.
GardeningPosted by
The Independent

8 best letterbox flowers to send for any occasion

Florists are truly upping their game when it comes to letterbox flowers, creating beautiful arrangements designed to explode into life moments after dropping onto your doormat. After putting a wide range of letterbox bouquets to the test, we’ve come away with several realisations (and possibly a spot of hay fever).
GardeningSan Saba News & Star

Tips for Drying Flowers

Enjoy and share the beauty of your flower garden all year long. Pick and dry a few flowers to use in flower arrangements, craft projects or as gifts for friends and family. Pick the flowers when they are at peak bloom and blossoms are dry. Cut flowers for drying mid-day when they contain less moisture to reduce the dry time.
Prattsville, NYhudsonvalley360.com

The Prattsville Scoop: Get well wishes, retirements and visiting

PRATTSVILLE — Continued thanks and appreciation to all frontline workers. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as COVID strikes again. Please, everyone by your acts of precaution, you also help our very dedicated healthcare workers. Get well wishes go out to Pat (Schuyler) Minew of West Kill. The exact...
Home & GardenKTEN.com

Sweet Dreams: 8 Reasons to Buy a Murphy Bed

Originally Posted On: Sweet Dreams: 8 Reasons to Buy a Murphy Bed – Readesh. Did you know that adults need at least 7 hours of sleep each night to be happy and healthy? Getting enough rest helps prevent you from getting sick, have more energy during the day, and improves your mood.
Interior DesignRaleigh News & Observer

Design Recipes: Shades of gray

There was a year when on all the runways, gray was the “it” color. You literally saw gray everywhere in fashion. Then there was the trickle-down to home decor. In fact, the color gray is hotter than ever, especially in home decor. Have you noticed that gray tends to be an extremely popular wall color choice? Why? Because of its versatility and ability to blend with so many other colors.
Darlington, SCnewsandpress.net

Flowers: ‘You were glad to get back home’

Jimmy Flowers, 69, said he has spent virtually his entire life in Darlington, but it was in Vietnam that he suffered the wounds for which he received two Purple Hearts. Flowers was drafted into the Army Infantry when he was 19, and spent a year as an infantryman in Vietnam. He arrived there in September 1970. Not very long after turning 20, he suffered two battle wounds in 1971. In one case, he was shot in the leg. In the other, he was hit by shrapnel from a fragmentation grenade. “It’s nothing that has really interfered with me over my lifetime,” Flowers said of the wounds. The war “was a learning experience for anybody who went through it,” he said. “ …A lot of people clam up and won’t talk about it. … You were glad to get back home” at the end of your tour. Flowers said he would spend 30-40 days at a stretch in the jungle, sleeping on the ground at night and plowing through dense foliage during the day. “It was a paranoid (experience), 365 days,” he said. “You were the one getting shot at.” Flowers also was awarded two Bronze Stars, among other citations.
Petsgentside.co.uk

Mermaid found swimming in flooded Glasgow street

With much of the British Isles currently suffering on the weather front, one Glasgow resident came across a sight they never thought they'd see during this past weekend's flash floods; a mermaid. A mermaid like no other. However, this wasn't quite the mythical sea creature the man had seen in...
EnvironmentPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Love Snow? You’ll Really Like the Farmers Almanac Winter 2021-2022 Prediction

Remember last winter when the Southern Tier got pounded with four feet of snow, breaking not only records but all of our shovels? Of course, you do. You might not want to remember all the snow that we got last winter much less think about the possibility of another winter of getting pounded on. Sure we live in the Northeast where snow in winter is a given, but most people didn't love getting 3.5 feet of it all in one day. If the Farmers' Almanac winter weather prediction is even remotely accurate you might want to buy a couple of extra shovels just in case because they're not saying that we'll get nearly 4 feet of snow all in one fell swoop, but they're also not saying we won't.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

A Mysterious Black Sarcophagus Baffling Archaeologists Has Been Opened

Discovered purely by chance, this antique coffin is surprising because of its unusual size, but also because of its exceptional state of preservation, which promises to reveal even more secrets. On July 19th, despite warnings of a possible 'curse,' the sarcophagus was opened. Six feet tall, eight and a half...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
New York City, NYmarketresearchtelecast.com

A young woman who rummages through the waste of New York stores and exposes her excesses becomes a star of the Internet, achieving millions of views

A New York City activist has become a social media star by rummaging through junk from department stores and shaming them in her millions of views for throwing away food, medical supplies, designer clothes and usable furniture. . Anna Sacks, nicknamed ‘The Trash Walker’ in Instagram Y TikTok, has been...
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

Woman who is allergic to water explains how she bathes

A woman who has a water allergy has shared her shower routine to demonstrate the kind of pain she endures just doing this simple task. Niah Selway, from the UK, suffers from a rare skin condition called Aquagenic Pruritus, where any skin contact with water causes her to have an allergic reaction.
Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

‘Hush, She’s Sleeping’ — Story of the Day

I did everything I could for my husband but he always seemed to be dissatisfied. One day, I woke up to my husband’s voice in the hall along with a female voice. “How could he?” I thought. And that was the last straw for me. I work at a bank...
Interior DesignKTEN.com

8 Space-Saving Hacks for Decorating a Small Guest Bedroom

Originally Posted On: 8 Space-Saving Hacks for Decorating a Small Guest Bedroom – ampac (ampac-us.com) If you want to be a perfect host, then preparing a suitable guest room is needed. Lack of space is one of the most common issues for a guest bedroom. It’s common for extra rooms...

Comments / 0

Community Policy