Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Russia sees mortality hike in July amid surge in infections

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hg1RF_0bKESHfb00

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia saw mortality rise at a faster pace last month amid a surge in coronavirus infections, a senior official said Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads the government’s coronavirus task force, told the Tass news agency that Russia saw a 17.9% increase in mortality in July, year-on-year. She attributed the rise to swelling COVID-19 infections blamed on the more contagious delta variant.

In June, mortality rose by 14.1 over June 2020, according to the Rosstat state statistics agency.

Rosstat said 27,118 people who had coronavirus died in June, about 43% more than the previous month. It marked the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths since January, when the agency reported about 37,900 deaths of people with COVID-19.

Of the total number of deaths of people with coronavirus in June, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death for 23,372 people while 3,746 others who tested positive for coronavirus died of other causes.

Russia has been struggling with a surge of infections since early June, with daily new cases rising from about 9,000 at the beginning of the summer to over 23,000 in early July.

On Friday, the task force reported 22,660 new infections and 792 coronavirus deaths.

Overall in the pandemic, the government's coronavirus task force has reported a total of about 6.4 million confirmed infections and 163,301 deaths.

However, reports by Rosstat that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher numbers. According to Rosstat, last year alone COVID-19 was the cause of 144,691 deaths.

Russian officials ascribe the difference to varying counting methods. They note that the government task force only includes deaths where COVID-19 was the main cause and uses data from medical facilities, while Rosstat takes its numbers from civil registry offices where registering a death is finalized, which allows for a fuller picture.

Rosstat recorded a total of 1.1 million deaths of all causes in the first six months of the year, 16.2% more than during the same period last year. Russia's population, which fell by about 689,000 last year further declined by some 422,000 in January-June.

Russia’s vaccination rates have lagged behind other nations. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Thursday that 38.9 million Russians — or about 27% of the 146 million population — have received at least one shot of a vaccine.

Facing a surge in new infections and low vaccine uptake, authorities in many Russian regions have made vaccinations mandatory for certain groups, like those employed in health care, education, retail, public transport, government offices and the services sector.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Ap#Tass#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Canada Reopens Land Border to Vaccinated US Citizens

Canada Monday reopened its land border with the United States to vaccinated citizens for non-essential travel, the first time U.S. citizens could do so since March of 2020. Under the plan, along with filling out an application, visitors must provide proof of full vaccination with a Canada health department-approved vaccine and a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours. The application is available via a downloadable smartphone app.
WorldFlight Global.com

Airlines pull out of Nanjing airport amid surge in infections

Airlines have cancelled flights in and out of the Chinese city of Nanjing, the epicentre of a fast-growing coronavirus cluster which has spread to capital Beijing and five other provinces. Checks on Nanjing Lukou international airport’s website showed no flights in and out of the city on 29 and 30...
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Tokyo logs record 5,042 cases as infections surge amid Games

TOKYO — Tokyo reported 5,042 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, its most since the pandemic began as infections surge in the Japanese capital hosting the Olympics. Tokyo has been under a state of emergency since mid-July, and four other areas of the country have since been added. But the measures, basically shorter opening hours and a ban on alcohol for restaurants and bars, are increasingly ignored by the public, which has become tired of restrictions.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

U.S. hiring may have slowed in July amid COVID surge -data

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - High-frequency data indicate U.S. hiring slowed in July - not held steady as widely expected - with particular softness among states that ended federal unemployment benefits and areas where the COVID-19 Delta variant is raging. Payroll firm UKG said growth in employees across a wide...
Public HealthVoice of America

Tokyo Sees Record Surge in Coronavirus Infections During Olympic Games

Tokyo officials reported a record-high number of coronavirus cases Thursday for the third straight day as the Olympic Games in the city continue. Japan’s health ministry reported 3,865 new cases, nearly 700 more than were reported on Wednesday. Tokyo’s governor warned that cases could climb to 4,500 a day. Chief...
Public HealthTimes Daily

Canada begins allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit again

Canada on Monday is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

Unpaid doctors strike in Nigeria amid new COVID-19 surge

LAGOS, Nigeria — (AP) — Dr. Olaniyi Olaoye and the other resident doctors at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in Nigeria haven't been paid at all for five months. Since the pandemic began, there have been many months when they've only received 60% of their salaries, bringing at least...
Public Healthnewsitem.com

The Latest: Chinese outbreak traced to mahjong, testing site

BEIJING — State media say one of China’s most serious recent outbreaks of COVID-19 partly stemmed from people gathered at mahjong parlors and at a virus testing site. The city of Yangzhou in the eastern province of Jiangsu added another 54 confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 448 since the outbreak spread from the international airport in the provincial capital of Nanjing on July 20.
EuropePosted by
WGAU

Germany detains alleged Russian spy at UK embassy in Berlin

BERLIN — (AP) — German prosecutors said Wednesday they have detained a British citizen who is accused of spying for Russia while working at the British Embassy in Berlin. Federal prosecutors said in a statement that the man was detained on Tuesday in the city of Potsdam southwest of the capital based on cooperative investigations by German and British authorities. In keeping with German privacy laws, he was only identified as David S.
Public Healthwvua23.com

Amid COVID surge, state sees uptick in vaccinations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama is beginning to see an increase in the number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as the state experiences a surge of cases and a sharp rise in hospitalizations. Data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows daily vaccinations above 10,000 doses per day...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

July manufacturing subdued by surging Covid-19 infections

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 2): Malaysian manufacturers continued to report that operating conditions were severely hampered by a renewed rise in COVID-19 infections. IHS Markit said both production levels and new orders moderated further in July, with the former being scaled back to the greatest extent since April 2020. However, it...
Posted by
WGAU

Coronavirus: Is Moderna more effective than Pfizer against the delta variant?

The results of two non-peer-reviewed studies released Sunday suggest that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be more effective against the delta variant of the coronavirus than the Pfizer/BioNTech shot. In a study of 50,000 people in the Mayo Clinic Health System, researchers said the effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine fell...
MilitaryIola Register

Pentagon to require COVID vaccine for all troops by Sept. 15

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press. That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise. “I will...
ImmigrationPosted by
WGAU

Latvia declares state of emergency along its Belarus border

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Latvia declared a state of emergency Tuesday at its Belarus border, authorizing the border guards but also armed forces and police to use physical force to return migrants to the country from which they came. Latvia, like neighboring Lithuania, has faced an influx of mostly...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
WGAU

China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Huawei

DANDONG, China — (AP) — A Chinese court sentenced Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison Wednesday in a spying case that has been linked to Beijing's pressure campaign against the Canadian government over the arrest of an executive at tech giant Huawei. Spavor and another Canadian were...
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

Senegal's ambulance teams struggle amid a wave of COVID-19

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — The paramedics get the urgent call at 10:30 p.m.: A 25-year-old woman, eight months pregnant and likely suffering from COVID-19, is now having serious trouble breathing. Yahya Niane grabs two small oxygen cylinders and heads to the ambulance with his team. Upon arrival, they find...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: WHO: Testing 3 drugs for use against coronavirus

GENEVA — The World Health Organization says it will soon test three drugs used for other diseases to see if they might help patients sickened by the coronavirus. In a statement on Wednesday, the U.N. health agency says the three drugs would be adopted into the next phase of its ongoing global research into identifying potential treatments for COVID-19. The drugs were chosen by an independent panel based on the likelihood they could prevent deaths in people hospitalized for coronavirus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy