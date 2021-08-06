Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

DNA, RNA Sequencing Found to Be Useful at Evaluating Risk of Tumors in Children

By Skylar Jeremias
ajmc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenomic sequencing was found to be an effective way to identify and evaluate the risk of pathogenic and likely pathogenic variants detected in pediatric patients with a range of cancer types. DNA and RNA genomic sequencing was found to be a useful tool for identifying and characterizing genetic drivers of...

www.ajmc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Dna Sequencing#Cancer Discovery#Ngs#Rna#Wgs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Blood Glucose Levels Hold Key to Severity of COVID-19

Why do some people get sick and die from COVID-19 while others seem to be completely unaffected?. EPFL’s Blue Brain Project deployed its powerful brain simulation technology and expertise in cellular and molecular biology to try and answer this question. A group in the Blue Brain assembled an AI tool that could read hundreds of thousands of scientific papers, extract the knowledge and assemble the answer - A machine-generated view of the role of Blood Glucose Levels in the severity of COVID-19 was published today by Frontiers in Public Health.
CancerNeuroscience News

Vitamin D Reduces Need for Opioid Pain Relief in Cancer Patients

Summary: Cancer patients with vitamin D deficiency under palliative care reported a decreased need for opioids to control pain and reduced symptoms of fatigue when given vitamin D supplementation. Source: Karolinska Institute. Patients with vitamin D deficiency who received vitamin D supplements had a reduced need for pain relief and...
Scienceajmc.com

Study Suggests Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide May Induce Migraine

New research published in JAMA Network Open highlights one potential cause of migraine. Results of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study suggest the role of vasoactive intestinal polypeptide (VIP) or a prolonged dilation of cranial arteries may be critical in migraine pathophysiology. Findings were published in JAMA Network Open. Although the...
Redwood City, CAWebMD

New Drug Might Be Non-Surgical Option for Common Skin Cancers

MONDAY, Aug. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental gel has shown early promise in treating the most common form of skin cancer — hinting at a potential alternative to surgery in the future. Researchers tested the gel in 30 patients with basal cell carcinoma (BCC), a skin cancer diagnosed...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

VTE risk up for children with inflammatory bowel disease

(HealthDay)—Children with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have a higher risk for venous thromboembolism (VTE), according to a study published online June 27 in the Journal of Crohn's & Colitis. M. Ellen Kuenzig, Ph.D., from the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, and colleagues reported the incidence of VTE among children...
Cancerthewestsidegazette.com

Study Finds Potential Role Of Junk DNA Sequence In Aging, Cancer

WASHINGTON — A research team from the Washington State University’s college of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences has identified a DNA region known as VNTR2-1 that appears to drive the activity of the telomerase gene, which has been shown to prevent aging in certain types of cells. “Almost 50 percent of...
Cancer360dx.com

NYU Langone Health Gets FDA Clearance for Solid Tumor Gene Sequencing Test

NEW YORK — NYU Langone Health said on Thursday that it has received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Genome PACT genetic test for solid tumors. Genome PACT — short for profiling of actionable cancer targets — uses next-generation sequencing to detect cancer-linked mutations in...
Cancersouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Circulating Tumor DNA Testing

This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. Gerard Silvestri about the benefits of using circulating tumor DNA testing for some patients with certain types of cancer. Dr. Silvestri is the Hillenbrand Professor of Thoracic Oncology and he’s a Lung Cancer Pulmonologist at Hollings Cancer Center at MUSC.
CancerPosted by
SlashGear

Brain tumors can be detected using new urine or blood tests

Medical researchers from the University of Cambridge have developed two new tests able to detect the presence of glioma, which is a type of brain tumor. The tumor can be detected using the newly developed tests in the urine or blood plasma of the patient. Researchers note that detecting glioma using urine is the first test of its kind in the world.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Single-Cell Proteomics Connects Gaps in Traditional DNA & RNA Sequencing

Transcriptomics studies are critical to understanding how biological systems work. However, this technique estimates protein function but is not a direct proteomic measurement, telling researchers what might occur in a cell if it neglects post-translational modifications and protein interactions. While commonly used and more cost effective in recent years, traditional...
ScienceBioMed Central

An implementation science approach to evaluating pathogen whole genome sequencing in public health

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 121 (2021) Cite this article. Pathogen whole genome sequencing (WGS) is being incorporated into public health surveillance and disease control systems worldwide and has the potential to make significant contributions to infectious disease surveillance, outbreak investigation and infection prevention and control. However, to date, there are limited data regarding (i) the optimal models for integration of genomic data into epidemiological investigations and (ii) how to quantify and evaluate public health impacts resulting from genomic epidemiological investigations.
CancerMedscape News

Scientists Use Gaming Technology to Monitor Tumors, Cancer Spread

Gaming technology has inspired a new virtual cancer tracker that developers have named Theia after the Greek goddess of sight and clairvoyance. Two-dimensional technology can already generate models from sets of data from millions of cells. But a pivot to three-dimensional cancer modeling will allow researchers to extract insights not previously thought possible, according to the developers, led by senior author Gregory Hannon, PhD, from the Cancer Research UK (CRUK) Cambridge Institute in the United Kingdom.
ScienceScience Now

Repurposing RNA sequencing for discovery of RNA modifications in clinical cohorts

The study of RNA modifications in large clinical cohorts can reveal relationships between the epitranscriptome and human diseases, although this is especially challenging. We developed ModTect (https://github.com/ktan8/ModTect), a statistical framework to identify RNA modifications de novo by standard RNA-sequencing with deletion and mis-incorporation signals. We show that ModTect can identify both known (N1-methyladenosine) and previously unknown types of mRNA modifications (N2,N2-dimethylguanosine) at nucleotide-resolution. Applying ModTect to 11,371 patient samples and 934 cell lines across 33 cancer types, we show that the epitranscriptome was dysregulated in patients across multiple cancer types and was additionally associated with cancer progression and survival outcomes. Some types of RNA modification were also more disrupted than others in patients with cancer. Moreover, RNA modifications contribute to multiple types of RNA-DNA sequence differences, which unexpectedly escape detection by Sanger sequencing. ModTect can thus be used to discover associations between RNA modifications and clinical outcomes in patient cohorts.
ScienceNature.com

RNA sequencing of whole blood reveals early alterations in immune cells and gene expression in Parkinson’s disease

Changes in the blood-based RNA transcriptome have the potential to inform biomarkers of Parkinson’s disease (PD) progression. Here we sequenced a discovery set of whole-blood RNA species in 4,871 longitudinally collected samples from 1,570 clinically phenotyped individuals from the Parkinson’s Progression Marker Initiative (PPMI) cohort. Samples were sequenced to an average of 100 million read pairs to create a high-quality transcriptome. Participants with PD in the PPMI had significantly altered RNA expression (>2,000 differentially expressed genes), including an early and persistent increase in neutrophil gene expression, with a concomitant decrease in lymphocyte cell counts. This was validated in a cohort from the Parkinson’s Disease Biomarkers Program (PDBP) consisting of 1,599 participants and by alterations in immune cell subtypes. This publicly available transcriptomic dataset, coupled with available detailed clinical data, provides new insights into PD biological processes impacting whole blood and new paths for developing diagnostic and prognostic PD biomarkers.
HealthTennessee Tribune

Need For Opioid In Palliative Cancer Can Be Reduced By Supplements: Study

WASHINGTON — In a randomized and placebo-controlled study, researchers from Karolinska Institute showed that patients with vitamin D deficiency who received vitamin D supplements had a reduced need for pain relief and lower fatigue levels in palliative cancer treatment. Published in the scientific journal Cancers, the study said that vitamin...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Evaluating the Accuracy of Risk Assessment Models for Venous Thromboembolism

A study found that risk assessment models (RAMs) have weak predictive accuracy for venous thromboembolism (VTE). The results were published in BMJ Open. RAMs are developed and used to stratify the risk of VTE among hospitalized patients. They operate by using clinical information from the patient’s health and exam history to identify those at the highest risk of developing VTE, and those who might benefit the most from preventative therapy. The researchers of this study wrote that: “While RAMs could improve the ratio of benefit to risk and benefit to cost, it is unclear which VTE RAM should be applied to guide decision-making for prophylaxis in clinical practice and thereby optimize patient care.”
CancerMedicalXpress

Comparing DNA changes in blood stem cells and leukemia cells could help pick out children with high-risk AML

In some children with acute myeloid leukemia, cancer cells have as many DNA changes as healthy blood stem cells. Researchers were surprised to find these children have a poorer chance of survival compared with children whose leukemia has an above-average number of DNA changes. Their new study offers insight into how this form of blood cancer can develop in children. In the future, the new findings may help identify which patients have a high-risk form of the disease.

Comments / 0

Community Policy