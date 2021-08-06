DNA, RNA Sequencing Found to Be Useful at Evaluating Risk of Tumors in Children

The study of RNA modifications in large clinical cohorts can reveal relationships between the epitranscriptome and human diseases, although this is especially challenging. We developed ModTect (https://github.com/ktan8/ModTect), a statistical framework to identify RNA modifications de novo by standard RNA-sequencing with deletion and mis-incorporation signals. We show that ModTect can identify both known (N1-methyladenosine) and previously unknown types of mRNA modifications (N2,N2-dimethylguanosine) at nucleotide-resolution. Applying ModTect to 11,371 patient samples and 934 cell lines across 33 cancer types, we show that the epitranscriptome was dysregulated in patients across multiple cancer types and was additionally associated with cancer progression and survival outcomes. Some types of RNA modification were also more disrupted than others in patients with cancer. Moreover, RNA modifications contribute to multiple types of RNA-DNA sequence differences, which unexpectedly escape detection by Sanger sequencing. ModTect can thus be used to discover associations between RNA modifications and clinical outcomes in patient cohorts.