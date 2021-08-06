Cancel
College Sports

A Pac-12 and Big 12 Merger?

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 5 days ago
UNDATED (AP) — The commissioners of the Pac-12 and Big 12 are discussing how the two conferences might benefit from working together or maybe even merging. Two people with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press about the talks between Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and George Kliavkoff from the Pac-12. The Big 12 is trying to rebound after learning Texas and Oklahoma plan to leave for the Southeastern Conference in 2025. The Big 12 has to start looking at how to move forward without their flagship programs immediately. The Pac-12 has not indicated it is in a rush to add members.

