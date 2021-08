In our latest episode, we look at a few scenarios that the Las Vegas Raiders might face if some players go down with an injury. Our episode starts off with a great deal of news that has swept Raider Nation over the past two weeks. Last week, Raiders president Marc Badain unexpectedly announced his resignation. While this is unusual in itself, it was preceded by the retirement of running backs coach Kirby Wilson. Even at the best of times, such partings can indicate instability in an organization, but for it to be right before training camp certainly raised some eyebrows.