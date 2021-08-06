U.S. Baseball Coach Who Won 2000 Gold: Let's Win Another

U.S. Olympic hitting and bench coach Ernie Young pulled his baseball gold medal from its secret hiding spot to show this year's team just before heading to Japan. "I told them they have a chance to make history as the second U.S. team to win gold," the 2000 medalist said. "I'm tired of my buddies saying we're the only team. I want to be able to hold over their heads that I've got two. That'll make me the happiest I've ever been even though coaches don't get medals."