Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

U.S. Baseball Coach Who Won 2000 Gold: Let's Win Another

By NBC Olympics
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Olympic hitting and bench coach Ernie Young pulled his baseball gold medal from its secret hiding spot to show this year's team just before heading to Japan. "I told them they have a chance to make history as the second U.S. team to win gold," the 2000 medalist said. "I'm tired of my buddies saying we're the only team. I want to be able to hold over their heads that I've got two. That'll make me the happiest I've ever been even though coaches don't get medals."

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Neill
Person
Mike Scioscia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Coach#U S#U S Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World Series
Country
Japan
Country
Cuba
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
SportsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Suni Lee: 5 Things To Know About US Gymnast Who Won Gold In Women’s All-Around At The Olympics

Here’s 5 things to know about Sunisa ‘Suni’ Lee, the American gymnast who won the gold medal in the women’s all-around at the Tokyo Olympics. Sunisa “Suni” Lee is officially an Olympic gold medalist. The 18-year-old American gymnast won the women’s all-around title at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday (July 29), thus securing her first-ever individual Olympic gold medal. Suni scored 57.433 for the incredible performance, edging out silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee. Suni’s win was celebrated back in the United States, and her loved ones were even captured on video erupting into a massive celebration after the athlete’s victory.
Posted by
360 Magazine

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
Basketballchatsports.com

Dawn Staley Steps Down As U.S. Women's Basketball Coach After Winning Gold

Dawn Staley, United States of America, United States men's national basketball team, Cheryl Reeve, Anne Donovan, USA Today, Geno Auriemma, association football at the Summer Olympics. After leading Team USA to its seventh straight women's basketball Olympic gold medal, head coach Dawn Staley said she will not be the one...
BaseballJanesville Gazette

U.S. begins quest for baseball gold with 8-1 win over Israel

YOKOHAMA, Japan — The United States’ quest for its first Olympic baseball gold medal since the 2000 Sydney Games began Friday night with an 8-1 win over Israel at Yokohama Stadium. Outfielder Tyler Austin went 2 for 4 with a home run and a double. Eddy Alvarez — one of...
GymnasticsPosted by
Daily News

Simone Biles says she’s ‘beyond proud’ of Suni Lee, who won gold at Olympics: ‘Absolutely killed it’

Simone Biles celebrated her teammate Suni Lee’s gold medal Thursday at the women’s gymnastics all-around, which marked the fifth consecutive Olympics that Team USA won the event. Biles posted an Instagram photo showing her with Lee, writing, “CONGRATS PRINCESS.” “Absolutely killed it!!!” Biles continued. “OLYMPIC CHAMPION RIGHT HERE !!! So so so beyond proud of you!!!!” Biles, who withdrew ...
Basketballriver1037.com

Olympics Highlights: The U.S. Won the First Ever 3-on-3 Basketball Gold

Through Day 5 of the Olympics, the U.S. was still in first place in the overall medal count, while China currently leads in gold medals. The U.S. won the FIRST Olympic gold in 3-on-3 basketball when the women’s team beat Russia. That’s a new event that was just added this year. (The U.S. men’s 3-on-3 team didn’t qualify for the Olympics. Russia won gold in that one.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy