(News) ‘South Park’ Lives Through 2027 on Comedy Central
South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker just signed a reported $900 million deal with ViacomCBS, to extend the animated series on Comedy Central through 2027’s 30th season and add 14 new movies to the Paramount Plus streaming service. ViacomCBS’ plan is to release two South Park films a year, with the first two premiering this Fall. In a statement, Stone and Parker joked “Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years.” The duo added, “We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats.”hotradiomaine.com
